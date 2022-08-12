EnerSys Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.175 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th.

EnerSys has a payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect EnerSys to earn $6.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

EnerSys Stock Down 3.0 %

EnerSys stock opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.70. EnerSys has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $96.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.40.

EnerSys ( NYSE:ENS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in EnerSys by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,691,000 after purchasing an additional 101,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in EnerSys by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,341,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,014,000 after buying an additional 49,207 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 67.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 213,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENS. StockNews.com upgraded EnerSys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on EnerSys from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

