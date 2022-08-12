EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.43

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 27.43 ($0.33) and traded as high as GBX 27.75 ($0.34). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 27.30 ($0.33), with a volume of 2,895,520 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EnQuest from GBX 41 ($0.50) to GBX 42 ($0.51) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.25) target price on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.43, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of £527.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 27.43.

In related news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 716,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.31) per share, with a total value of £186,370.34 ($225,193.74). Insiders purchased a total of 4,649,696 shares of company stock valued at $112,612,031 in the last ninety days.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

