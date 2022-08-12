Entegris (ENTG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) in the last few weeks:

8/12/2022 – Entegris was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/4/2022 – Entegris was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $109.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2022 – Entegris had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $146.00 to $148.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $150.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/18/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $125.00.

7/15/2022 – Entegris had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Entegris had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $160.00 to $146.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Entegris Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $2.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,205,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.92 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.05.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,038,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,931,000 after acquiring an additional 374,707 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Entegris by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,090,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,061,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,754,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $438,005,000 after acquiring an additional 306,062 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Entegris by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,934,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $385,237,000 after acquiring an additional 64,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Entegris by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,712,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $355,984,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

