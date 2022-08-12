Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Up 247.1% in July

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 247.1% from the July 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENZN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.40. 167,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,236. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Get Enzon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing drug products. The company's marketed drug product is PegIntron. It also has a marketing agreement relating to Vicineum drug. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.