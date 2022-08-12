EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $480.00 at Morgan Stanley

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $465.00 to $480.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EPAM. Barclays raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of EPAM Systems to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $473.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $435.61 on Monday. EPAM Systems has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.77.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,662,604.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,973 shares of company stock worth $21,113,024. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,272,000 after buying an additional 4,798,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $333,066,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

