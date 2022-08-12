EpiK Protocol 24-Hour Volume Reaches $270,640.00 (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (EPK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last week, EpiK Protocol has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a market cap of $1.46 million and $270,640.00 worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004126 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002199 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00014962 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00038770 BTC.
About EpiK Protocol
EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 210,496,564 coins and its circulating supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol.
Buying and Selling EpiK Protocol
