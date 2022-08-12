EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Price Target Lowered to C$88.00 at BMO Capital Markets

EQB (OTCMKTS:EQGPF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of EQB from C$86.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EQB from C$86.50 to C$85.50 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on EQB from C$80.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, EQB presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.25.

EQB Price Performance

OTCMKTS:EQGPF remained flat at $43.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 482. EQB has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average of $49.77.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

