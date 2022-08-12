Equal (EQL) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Equal (EQL) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 11th. During the last seven days, Equal has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Equal has a market cap of $315,491.67 and $1,511.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Equal coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Equal

Equal (EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. The official website for Equal is equal.tech. The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io. Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken.

Equal Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

