Equalizer (EQZ) Market Cap Hits $962,300.65

Equalizer (EQZ) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. Equalizer has a market capitalization of $962,300.65 and $29,938.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.0257 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004166 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002214 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00015484 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Equalizer Coin Profile
Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,450,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash.
Equalizer Coin Trading
