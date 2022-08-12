Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQXGet Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

EQX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.53.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In related news, Senior Officer Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie sold 6,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total value of C$50,928.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,864.41. In other Equinox Gold news, Director Gregory Smith sold 24,750 shares of Equinox Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.75, for a total transaction of C$191,812.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,523,958. Also, Senior Officer Rhylin Pauline Arkinstall Bailie sold 6,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.33, for a total transaction of C$50,928.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,864.41. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,847 shares of company stock valued at $284,862.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

