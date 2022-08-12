Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
EQX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$10.25 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$9.53.
Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a PE ratio of -43.54. Equinox Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.25 and a 52 week high of C$8.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$7.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.94.
Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.
