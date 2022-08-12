Essentia Market Capitalization Reaches $647,711.62 (ESS)

Essentia (ESS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 11th. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $647,711.62 and $21,175.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Essentia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (CRYPTO:ESS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 24th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 coins and its circulating supply is 1,428,668,414 coins. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

