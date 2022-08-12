Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Raised to $65.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Establishment Labs from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen raised their price target on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Establishment Labs from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

ESTA stock opened at $64.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Establishment Labs has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $93.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.26.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $38.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.94% and a negative return on equity of 129.28%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Establishment Labs will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 3.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Establishment Labs by 39.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Establishment Labs by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 77.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

