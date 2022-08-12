ETHPad (ETHPAD) Trading 4.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ETHPad (ETHPAD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 12th. ETHPad has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $1,835.00 worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETHPad coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHPad has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004134 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00014664 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00038879 BTC.

About ETHPad

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ETHPad

