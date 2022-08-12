Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Eutelsat Communications from €12.00 ($12.24) to €12.65 ($12.91) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cheuvreux cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eutelsat Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Eutelsat Communications Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ETCMY opened at $2.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.78. Eutelsat Communications has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $3.84.

Eutelsat Communications Company Profile

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

