Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS.

Evelo Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.77. 4,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,581. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.42 and a twelve month high of $12.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

Insider Transactions at Evelo Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, with a total value of $39,999,998.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,999,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Evelo Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

