Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.
Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 4.8 %
Shares of EVLO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.
Insider Activity at Evelo Biosciences
In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.