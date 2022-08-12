Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16, Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

Evelo Biosciences Trading Down 4.8 %

Shares of EVLO stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.57. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $12.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Evelo Biosciences

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 27,397,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $39,999,998.14. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,698,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,999,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 18,469 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 132,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.