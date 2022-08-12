EvenCoin (EVN) Achieves Market Cap of $22,982.97

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. EvenCoin has a market capitalization of $22,982.97 and approximately $7,188.00 worth of EvenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EvenCoin has traded up 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EvenCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

EvenCoin Coin Profile

EVN is a coin. EvenCoin’s total supply is 31,247,851 coins and its circulating supply is 31,247,621 coins. The official website for EvenCoin is www.evencoin.io. EvenCoin’s official Twitter account is @Envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EvenCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Envion builds fully automatized mobile mining units inside standardized intermodal shipping containers that can be shipped to any location in the world within days or weeks. Envion mining units use low-priced green energy directly at the source — near the shore, in the desert or in other remote locations. The EVN token is an ERC-20 Ethereum-based token that grants their holders the right to receive 100% of the earnings from Envion's proprietary mining operation, 35% of Envion’s earnings with third-party operations and voting rights. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvenCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EvenCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EvenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

