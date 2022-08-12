Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $110.60 million-$111.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $110.57 million. Everbridge also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.33-$0.38 EPS.

Everbridge Stock Performance

EVBG traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,452. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.39. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVBG. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Everbridge presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,047,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,649,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Everbridge by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 797,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after acquiring an additional 304,867 shares in the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,314,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Everbridge by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 226,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after acquiring an additional 42,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,512,000 after acquiring an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Everbridge

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.