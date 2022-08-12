Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everbridge from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Everbridge from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Everbridge from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Everbridge from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Everbridge Price Performance

Everbridge stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. 826,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,751. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.39. Everbridge has a 12 month low of $24.10 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.15. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Everbridge during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 1,647.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 571.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 419.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Stories

