Evercore ISI Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $52.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $52.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EBAY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on eBay in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a market perform rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.24.

eBay Trading Up 0.1 %

EBAY stock opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. eBay has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.65, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.84.

eBay Announces Dividend

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 209.53%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $174,202.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in eBay by 84.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading

