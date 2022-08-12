Evercore ISI Raises Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Price Target to $45.00

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CHCT opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.16. Community Healthcare Trust has a 1-year low of $32.57 and a 1-year high of $49.96.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Healthcare Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.442 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Community Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is presently 207.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

