Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.50

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$49.50 and last traded at C$48.50, with a volume of 72627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EIF. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CIBC raised Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$56.45.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

Exchange Income Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$44.83 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.27.

Exchange Income Increases Dividend

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$342.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 4.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. This is an increase from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$418,500.

Exchange Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.