Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $18,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 74,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXR opened at $207.45 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.36%.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

