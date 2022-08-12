Faceter (FACE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $18,570.00

Faceter (FACE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 12th. In the last week, Faceter has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. Faceter has a market capitalization of $371,638.47 and approximately $18,570.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Faceter alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,708.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003835 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004231 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00037980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00126900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00069955 BTC.

About Faceter

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. Faceter’s total supply is 936,154,235 coins and its circulating supply is 468,136,184 coins. The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Faceter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.