FaraLand (FARA) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

FaraLand (FARA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 12th. In the last seven days, FaraLand has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. FaraLand has a market cap of $1.79 million and $57,742.00 worth of FaraLand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FaraLand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0692 or 0.00000288 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004163 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002207 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00014849 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00038875 BTC.
FaraLand Coin Profile
FaraLand’s total supply is 99,930,069 coins and its circulating supply is 25,907,304 coins. FaraLand’s official Twitter account is @faraland_io.
FaraLand Coin Trading
