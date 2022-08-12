Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Fastenal worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.18 per share, with a total value of $33,344.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,626.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.18 per share, for a total transaction of $33,344.04. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,072.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fastenal Stock Up 0.2 %

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $54.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.71. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

