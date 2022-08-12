Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.95

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend by an average of 14.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a dividend payout ratio of 31.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AGM stock opened at $113.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.03. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $137.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 19.71%.

AGM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,697 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,274 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,463 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

