Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.71

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.62. Federal National Mortgage Association shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,082,905 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Odeon Capital Group cut Federal National Mortgage Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.
Federal National Mortgage Association Trading Up 1.1 %
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
About Federal National Mortgage Association
Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal National Mortgage Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.