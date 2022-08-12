FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after buying an additional 207,441 shares during the period. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group set a $312.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $314.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $229.62. 27,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,480,178. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $226.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.36. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at $12,337,977.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,575 shares of company stock worth $8,628,768 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

