Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.00.
RACE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,125. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average of $204.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.95.
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
