Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.12-$5.22 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.22 billion-$5.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.80 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ferrari from €160.00 ($163.27) to €140.00 ($142.86) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ferrari from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.00.

Ferrari Stock Up 0.1 %

RACE stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,125. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $167.45 and a 1-year high of $278.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.80 and a 200 day moving average of $204.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ferrari Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in Ferrari by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.36% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hyper cars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

