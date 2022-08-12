Fiera Capital Corp Cuts Stock Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.06% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $4,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.7% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,900,145. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of PNFP opened at $84.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $390.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.48 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 36.17%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

