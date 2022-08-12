Fiera Capital Corp Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,923 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.11% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $262,847,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $231,389,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,047,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,503,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,370,000. 98.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ZWS opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $31.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $25.90 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.