Fiera Capital Corp Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.10 and its 200-day moving average is $419.25.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
