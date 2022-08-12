Fiera Capital Corp Has $9.67 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $422.30 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.10 and its 200-day moving average is $419.25.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.