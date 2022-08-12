Fiera Capital Corp Lowers Position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its position in shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,068,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,778,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Envestnet by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Envestnet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:ENV opened at $59.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.79. Envestnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.08 and a twelve month high of $85.99.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Envestnet from $79.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

