Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 25,812 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,812 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $6,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 43,016 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,362,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,766,094 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $456,375,000 after acquiring an additional 85,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.90.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

