Fiera Capital Corp Sells 9,306 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fiera Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 107,682 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $5,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $556,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of FCX opened at $31.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.32.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.12%.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

