Financial Survey: Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) vs. HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB – Get Rating) and HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outbrain and HealthStream’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outbrain $1.02 billion 0.29 $10.99 million ($0.30) -17.10 HealthStream $256.71 million 2.82 $5.84 million $0.23 102.92

Outbrain has higher revenue and earnings than HealthStream. Outbrain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HealthStream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

23.2% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.5% of HealthStream shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Outbrain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of HealthStream shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Outbrain and HealthStream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outbrain -0.16% 10.87% 2.77% HealthStream 2.73% 2.70% 1.85%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outbrain and HealthStream, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outbrain 0 0 3 0 3.00 HealthStream 0 0 0 0 N/A

Outbrain currently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 237.88%. HealthStream has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.39%. Given Outbrain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Outbrain is more favorable than HealthStream.

Summary

Outbrain beats HealthStream on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online content recommendation platform worldwide. It offers Outbrain Engage, a product suite for media partners that provides personalized feeds and data-driven recommendations, as well as a solution to maximize user engagement. The company's Outbrain Engage solution also includes a web-based dashboard to manage and control various aspects of the platform, including content, formats, sources, frequency, and categories of ads delivered on their properties, as well as monetizes the content through customized data-driven advertising. It also provides Outbrain Amplify, a product suite for advertisers that provides an open web platform that helps users to connect with audiences on premium digital properties. The company's Outbrain Amplify solution also provides advertisers with access to ad inventory that support various formats, including text and image, video, interactive carousel, app install, and other forms of direct response; and ads optimized for engagement. Outbrain Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About HealthStream

HealthStream, Inc. provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, education, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services. It also provides applications for learning, performance appraisal, competency management, disclosure management, clinical assessment and development, simulation-based education, quality management, and industry training. In addition, the company offers VerityStream that delivers enterprise-class solutions to transform the healthcare provider experience for ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care facilities, clinics, medical groups, and other healthcare organizations; EchoCredentialing and MSOW platforms that manage medical staff credentialing, enrollment, and privileging processes for hospitals; and EchoOneApp, a provider enrollment platform for medical groups. Further, it provides CredentialMyDoc, a credentialing and enrollment SaaS solution for medical groups and surgery centers; CredentialStream, a SaaS-based provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment solution; and NurseGrid Mobile for nurse managers. The company offers its solutions in healthcare industry companies that include private, not-for-profit, and government entities, as well as pharmaceutical and medical device companies through direct sales teams. HealthStream, Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

