First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Sells $782,000.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of FBP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 68,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,229. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBP. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,772,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 895,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

