First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) CFO Sells $782,000.00 in Stock

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) CFO Gonzalez Orlando Berges sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,904.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
First BanCorp. Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of FBP traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.17. 68,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,683,229. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
First BanCorp. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 32.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First BanCorp. to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
First BanCorp. Company Profile
First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.