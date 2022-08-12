First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 48.9% from the July 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Price Performance

FCRD stock opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.17.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 80.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCRD. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $589,000. Institutional investors own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

