First Farmers Financial (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Shares Up 0.8%

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $59.50. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.00.

First Farmers Financial Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $56.13.

Get First Farmers Financial alerts:

First Farmers Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.40.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Farmers Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Farmers Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.