First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $126.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FSLR. Guggenheim raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on First Solar from $98.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer raised First Solar from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on First Solar to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on First Solar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $99.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $114.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.20. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.10, a PEG ratio of 72.82 and a beta of 1.49.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). First Solar had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other First Solar news, insider Patrick James Buehler acquired 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,345.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total value of $123,130.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,053.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $102.10 per share, with a total value of $49,926.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,405 shares of company stock worth $4,271,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in First Solar by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 343,859 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $23,427,000 after acquiring an additional 81,039 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in First Solar by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 283,195 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $19,294,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in First Solar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 72,293 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Solar by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in First Solar by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 573,514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $39,072,000 after purchasing an additional 128,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

