First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the July 15th total of 122,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 413.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTHI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.45. The company had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,151. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $23.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.58.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

