First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,900. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.
First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.
