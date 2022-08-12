First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FPXI traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $43.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,900. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $40.51 and a 1 year high of $70.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.02.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPXI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 102,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares in the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 29.2% in the second quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter.

