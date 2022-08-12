First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

NASDAQ FNK opened at $45.82 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 100.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 89.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 262.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $368,000.

