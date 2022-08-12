First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, an increase of 571.4% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ FNK opened at $45.82 on Friday. First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $48.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53.
First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Mid Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
