First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Short Interest Down 76.4% in July

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the July 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Price Performance
Shares of ROBT stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.52. The stock had a trading volume of 59,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,404. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.74. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $58.00.
First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF
