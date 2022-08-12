First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the July 15th total of 102,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRID. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5,729.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,549. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 52 week low of $74.82 and a 52 week high of $107.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.40.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.429 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

