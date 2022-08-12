First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,584. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.
First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF
