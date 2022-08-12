First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a growth of 157.6% from the July 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 292,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,584. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.179 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,248,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 12,042.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,758 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 933,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,155,000 after purchasing an additional 420,918 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 757,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,069,000 after purchasing an additional 219,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,999,000.

