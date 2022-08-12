First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 966,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,337 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.25% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $18,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 308,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 133,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $302,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 287,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,387 shares during the period.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,401,097. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.40.

