First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) CEO Sells $210,675.00 in Stock

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Rating) CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total value of $210,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 783,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,996,127.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Western Financial Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MYFW traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.40. 17,306 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,961. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Western Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $25.83 and a one year high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.96.

Get First Western Financial alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Western Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Western Financial by 4,034.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Western Financial by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Western Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Western Financial Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Western Financial to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

(Get Rating)

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.