FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in FirstEnergy by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 308,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,826,000 after buying an additional 51,919 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in FirstEnergy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 95,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 25,280 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FE traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.65. 80,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,738,631. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

